o9 Solutions plans expansion

By | Published: 12:07 am 9:52 pm

Hyderabad: Integrated business planning cloud software platform, o9 Solutions, is looking to expand its offerings in India and other global markets even as it looks at hiring more people in the near future.

The US-based company that got a $100 million minority equity investment from KKR recently is planning to hire India-based talent in emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning, among other key technologies in the digital transformation space. In addition, it also plans to expand its customer base in Asia as well as other emerging markets like North America and Europe.

Founded in 2014 by Hyderabad-born entrepreneurs Sanjiv Sidhu and Chakri Gottemukkala, the company has served large global retailers along with manufacturing companies, telcos, and oil and gas enterprises by helping them forecast demand and drive better decision making in sales and supply chain. It’s integrated platform also helps enterprises drive down cost and plan their business continuity better.

In terms of hiring, company’s CEO and co-founder Gottemukkala said, “We have about 300 people in India out of the 600 employees working for us globally and we plan to hire more people going ahead. We have onboarded about 100 new hires even in the midst of the pandemic. We will continue to hire both experienced professionals and freshers from IITs, IIMs and other premier institutions. The investment by KKR has put our valuation at $1 billion and this only shows our commitment to our clients.”

The company works with bluechip enterprises like Asian Paints, few divisions of Aditya Birla Group and also Future Group and is looking to expand its presence in these enterprises going ahead. The CEO also mentioned that although o9 major focus has been on manufacturing and retail clients, the pandemic has provided its opportunity and it sees traction in medical devices and healthcare sector going ahead.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .