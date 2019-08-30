Oakridge boys, Future Kids girls triumph in Basketball tournament

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:27 am

Hyderabad: Oakridge International School under-19 boys and The Future Kids girls crowned champions in the 14th Dr Emily Emanuel inter-school basketball tournament held at St Andrew’s School, Bowenpally on Friday.

In the boy’s final, Oakridge International (Newton) registered a comfortable 38-22 win over The Future Kids. The Future Kids scored initially through fast breaks by Adyan while Subhash used his height to change the first quarter in favour of The Future Kids 12-8.

However in the second quarter, Oakridge players regrouped well to play a fast-paced game and led 20-19 at the half time. After the change of ends, Oakridge broke The Future Kids defense at will and won the match 38-22.

In the girl’s final, The Future Kids fought hard to secure a 47-40 win over Delhi Public School after trailing 16-21 at the half time. Following the change of ends, The Future Kids switched to man to man marking and scored heavily through Madhura and Hitha to take a 34-29 lead. International basketball player Visu Palani Parameswaran presented the trophies and cash awards to the winners.

Results: All finals: Boys: Oakridge International 38 (Ayush 11, Kartik 11) bt The Future Kids 22 (Adyan 8, Akshith 8); Player of the match: Ayush (Oakridge); Third place: Johnson Grammar (ICSE) 29 (Vishwanath 12, Vignesh 7) bt Suchitra Academy 20 (Vishal 13, Poorna 7); Player of the match: Vishal (Suchitra Academy).

Girls: The Future Kids 47 (Brinda 12, Hitha 11, Madhura 11) bt Delhi Public School 40 (Harshitha 14, Aditi 9), Player of the match: Madhura (Future Kids); Third place match: P Obul Reddy Public School 24 (Khushi 9) bt St Andrew’s School 15 (Nidhi 10), Player of the match: Sathvika (P Obul Reddy Public School).

