Oasis Fertility launches contactless patient engagement

By | Published: 12:22 am

Hyderabad: Oasis Fertility unveiled a contactless patient engagement, a first such solution in the country in fertility care, on the occasion of World IVF Day.

A person seeking infertility care is supposed to visit a centre numerous times and spend time in understanding the treatment protocols. Due to the current pandemic situation, patients tend to postpone treatment to avoid being exposed to Covid-19.

A press release said the contactless patient engagement begins even before the patient comes to the centre and is given access to self-register, check in and a virtual tour of the clinic apart from checking the profile of the doctor on WhatsApp.

Dr Durga G Rao, medical director and co-founder of Oasis Fertility said in the new system, patients have the opportunity to book their appointments as per their convenience and after initial investigations are communicated personalised information through content, images, animation etc. “This idea has been on the anvil for some time, but the current situation only expedited the process and made everyone to easily acclimatize with it,” he added.

Kiran Gadela, co-founder and managing director, Oasis Fertility said the contactless patient engagement was another addition and complements their strong information technology platform.

Dr Krishna Chaitanya, Scientific Head and Clinical Embryologist, added, “We are proud to announce that this is first of its kind innovation which has never happened in fertility space”.

