Oasis Fertility launches ‘IVF @Home’

Treatment will be provided at patient’s home through contactless patient engagement as visits to clinic restricted due to pandemic

By | Published: 6:51 pm

Hyderabad: Oasis Fertility has announced the unveiling of an initiative ‘IVF @Home’ to beat the Covid apprehensions and fears that patients have while seeking treatment at hospitals. This is the first such initiative in the country, where in vitro fertilisation (IVF) is being provided at the doorstep of the fertility care seeker.

The section of the population impacted significantly by Covid were couples aspiring to be parents through IVF treatment, a press release said. However, the pandemic compelled them to postpone the decision and continue to do so even now as the fear of infection has not subsided and apprehensions of visiting a hospital continue. To address the concerns and fulfil the dreams of such aspiring parents, Oasis Fertility is launching the ‘IVF @Home.’

“There are no signs of Covid subsiding and makes sense for couples to not to delay having a baby any further. We realised the main concern of patients, is being scared to seek IVF treatments during Covid times, the delay in having baby is creating undue stress, therefore we came up with a very innovative, unique and first of its kind idea of offering all our patients a solution of IVF treatment at home,” said Dr Durga G Rao, medical director and co-founder, Oasis Fertility.

Oasis Fertility has framed a comprehensive SOP for providing care through IVF @home, and treatment will be provided at the patient’s home through a contactless patient engagement with the visits to the clinic restricted now, the release added.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .