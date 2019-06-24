OAT organises Olympic Day Run in Hyderabad

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:09 pm

Hyderabad: The Olympic Association of Telangana on Monday conducted Olympic Day Run from eight centres to commemorate the formation of International Olympic Committee on June 23, 1894. A total of over 2,000 participants including sportspersons, children and sports enthusiasts took part in the event.

The run was organised from eight centres – Charminar, Victory Play Ground, YMCA Narayanguda, Gandhi Statue, Park lane, Secunderabad,Gymkhana, Mehdipatnam, KVBR Park, Yousufguda and Uppal.

The Run at Gymkhana was flagged off by Ch Malla Reddy, Minister for Labour, Factory, Women and Child Welfare, B Srinivas Reddy, Zonal Commissioner, GHMC at Charminar, Mulini Reddy, Arjuna Awardee (Volley Ball) at Victory Play Ground, Khasim Ali Arjuna Awardee (Table Tennis) at YMCA Narayanguda, L Rajender at Gandhi Statue, Park lane, Secunderabad , Vinay Parikar, international swimmer at Mehdipatnam, CR Bheem Singh, international hockey player, at KVBR Park, Dr Sreenu Godela at Yousufguda and Muta Gopal, MLA, Musheerabad Constituency at Uppal. A valedictory function was held at Nizam College football Ground.