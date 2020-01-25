‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ series on hold at Disney+ after writer’s exit

By | Published: 6:13 pm

Ewan McGregor’s return to the galaxy far, far away will take some more time as the work on Disney Plus’ “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series has been put on hold.According to sources, the streamer and the studio, Lucasfilm, are looking to overhaul early scripts and find new writers. Hossein Amini, who had penned an early draft of the script, is no longer attached to the project.

The “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series was announced by McGregor and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy at Disney’s D23 Expo in August. Deborah Chow, who helmed two episodes of Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian” series, is still attached as the director.Obi-Wan Kenobi is one of the most pivotal characters of the whole “Star Wars” mythology.

He was first portrayed by legendary actor Alec Guinness in the original 1977 “A New Hope” and later in “The Empire Strikes Back” (1980) and “Return of the Jedi” (1983) — as a force ghost. McGregor succeeded the veteran actor in the role with George Lucas” prequel trilogy.