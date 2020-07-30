Obscure tourist spots to get a fillip in Bhupalpally

By | Published: 12:09 am 11:45 pm

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: The District Tourism Development Council (DTPC) is chalking out plans to bring hitherto unexplored and neglected places that have tremendous tourism potential on the tourist map and attract not only domestic tourists but also international.

While there are about 15 potential tourism spots in the district, only Pandavula Gutta, also known as Pandava Caves, and Ghanapuram group of temples aka Kota Gullu in Ghanpur mandal, have so far been attracting tourists. The Forest Department has taken several activities like trekking, rock-climbing, rappelling and night camping at the Pandavula Gutta which is also a prehistoric rock art site.

However, places like Nainpaka temple, which is believed to have been built in the 15th or 16th century on a pink stone rock, Mallaram caves in Malhar Rao mandal, Kapuram Guttalu near Kapuram village, Prathapagiri Fort, which is located in the thick forest of Kataram mandal, Jain caves that were carved out of a monolith on a picturesque hillock close to the right bank of river Manair in Malhar Rao mandal, Boggulavagu project, a medium irrigation reservoir and several other spots are in a state of neglect for different reasons.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Kalyanapu Suman, Eco-Tourism Manager for erstwhile Warangal District, said he had made a presentation at the DTPC on the tourism potential following the directions from District Collector and Chairman, DTPC, Mohammad Abdul Azeem recently.

“The DTPC is scheduled to meet again in 15 days to deliberate on funding sources and other issues for the development of the identified places. The DTPC will appoint an expedition team to study the feasibility of developing Mylaram caves as a tourist spot,” he said, adding that the expedition team is expected to submit its report within 15 days of its visit.

Mylaram caves, located about 18 km from the historical Ramappa temple and 55 kms from Warangal city, came to limelight about five years ago. It has stalagmite and stalactites formations similar to that of Belum and Borra caves in Andhra Pradesh. “We are also planning night camping facility and pedal boating facility at the Boggulavagu reservoir near Rudram village in Mahal Rao mandal,” Suman added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .