Observe Gandhi Jayanthi as Swachchata Diwas: KTR

By | Published: 12:33 am

Hyderabad: Marking the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the State government will observe October 2 as Swachchata Diwas across all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and focus on sanitation.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao directed all the municipal commissioners to complete the construction of public toilets before the deadline of October 2.

In a video conference with municipal chairpersons and commissioners here on Monday, the Minister instructed the officials concerned to take up segregation of wet and dry waste on a large scale with special focus on waste management. He also wanted them to establish compost and dry resource collection centres in the State before October 2.

The Minister suggested distribution of safety equipment to sanitation workers on the occasion and ensure that their salaries are paid without any delay. He directed the officials to complete the planned green coverage under Haritha Haraam programme and also establish total 1,000 nurseries across all the ULBs.

