By | Jasthi Clothing | Published: 11:21 pm 6:36 pm

From party ready metallic midi numbers to floor skimming breezy chiffon printed maxis, there is iteration out there for every mood, every occasion and every tailored sensibility. They look simple, but not minimalist and feel oddly refreshing. So, it’s easy to see why pleated skirts have become the dominant street-style this season.

Desk-to-Disco

Take a fashion forward start on your spring office apparel by pairing a plain skirt or a shimmering silver pleats with a crisp white shirt. Wear it with flats by day and embellished stilettos after dark.

Frou with frisson

A romantic, flowy long length chiffon printed skirt has evolved into a veritable wardrobe staple. What stands out is how you wear them – offhandedly with sneakers or ankle length boots.

To look extra

Neutral skirts paired with embellished cardigans, demure tailoured lean blazers, poplin shirts, roll neck knitwear and strappy sandals will keep things fresh and modern. Fashion’s obsession with all things pleats is showing no signs of abating as of yet.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter