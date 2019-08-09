Obul Reddy, All Saints share honours in Basketball tournament

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:19 pm

Hyderabad: Obul Reddy Public School and All Saints High School shared the honours in the 65th SGF inter-school basketball tournament that concluded at St Paul’s High School in Hyderguda.

In the boys under-14 final, All Saints had the measure of hosts St Paul’s High School 11-7.

St Paul’s boys also lost to Obul Reddy Public School 13-20 in the under-17 final.

Results:

Under-14: Semifinals: St Paul’s High School bt Slate The School (Abids) 15-04; All Saints High School bt Don Bosco High School 15-12; Final: All Saints High School bt St.Paul’s High School 11-07.

Under-17: Semifinals: Obul Reddy Public School btAll Saints High School Score 14-12; St. Paul’s High School bt Little Flower High School 13-07; Final: Obul Reddy Public School bt St. Paul’s High School 20-13