By | Published: 12:58 am

Hyderabad: Former Governor K Rosaiah inaugurated ‘Occasion’, a men’s ethnic wear and wedding collection at Chaitanyapuri here on Monday. Among those who visited the exclusive men’s ethnic wear facility included BJP leaders K Laxman, Baddam Bal Reddy and TDP MLA R Krishnaiah and several corporators.

The ‘Occasion’ store marks the opening of a new chapter in traditional and ethnic wear for men in Hyderabad, the guests who attended the inaugural event said.