Octogenarian commits suicide in Wanaparthy

Wanaparthy: In a tragic incident, an 80-year-old senior citizen committed suicide by jumping into a minor irrigation tank and drowing in Chimanguntapally village of Wanaparthy mandal.

Swamy, a resident of Chimanguntapally village, has two daughters and two sons. He performed his daughters’ marriages and both have been living in Hyderabad with their husbands and children. Swamy was living with his sons and daughters-in-law in the village.

Six months ago, Swamy’s wife died due to some illness. Swamy, who has been depressed due to loneliness, headed straight to the tank located on the outskirts of his village and committed suicide by jumping into it, Shaikh Shafi, Wanaparthy Rural SI, said.

