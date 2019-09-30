Octogenarian files nomination for Huzurnagar by-election

By | Published: 11:50 pm

Suryapet: Amaravadhi Lakshminarsamma, an octogenarian, filed her nomination papers for the by-election to Huzurnagar Assembly constituency to “highlight the illegal acts of land mafia to grab 100 acre of land owned by her family.”

The 85-year-old came with her family members who helped her walk to the Returning Officer’s office to file the nomination papers.

Later, speaking to the media, Lakshminarsamma said her family owned 179 acre of land in survey no. 488 at Vellatur village of Chinthalapalem mandal in the district. Her husband Atchutha Rama Shashtry, a native of Shobganadri Gudem in the mandal, fought against Nizam’s rule during the 1940’s and 50’s. Since her children were minors, Shashtry surrendered 79 acre of land to the government when the Land Ceiling Act was enacted in 1975, she said.

Her husband then distributed the 100 acre of land to his 13 children equally before he died about 30 years ago. She alleged that a group of land mafia had been trying to grab the land, whose value increased significantly after construction of Pulichinthala Project. Apprehending trouble, her sons wanted to sell the land for the State government’s “3-acre land for Dalits” scheme, Lakshminarsamma said.

The land mafia, however, had threatened her sons and wanted them to sell their land to them at throwaway prices, she said and adding that local officials had also colluded with them. “There was no action despite the matter being brought to the notice of the Director General of Police and the District Collector,” she added.

Lakshminarsamma said she decided to file her nomination for the by-election with the hope that it would bring the family’s issue to the notice of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .