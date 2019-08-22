‘OCTOPUS personnel’ assault customers in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: A group of unidentified men claiming to be OCTOPUS personnel allegedly assaulted three customers at a hotel in Bonguluru Gate, Adibatla, on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 11.30 pm when Prashanth, Ramu and Krishna were having dinner in Mana Ruchulu hotel and the 15-member group and the trio had an argument over a trivial issue. The group allegedly abused and assaulted the trio.

Based on a complaint from Prashanth, the Adibatla police booked a case and are investigating. Officials said it was yet to be verified if they were OCTOPUS personnel and whether they were under the influence of alcohol.

Footage from the surveillance camera in the hotel is being examined to trace them, they said.

