Odisha court awards death penalty in minor’s rape case

By | Published: 5:29 pm

Bhubaneswar: A special POCSO court in Odisha’s Cuttack on Thursday awarded death sentence to Mohammad Mustaq for raping and murdering a six-year-old girl.

The court convicted Mustaq on Wednesday under Sections 302, 363, 376AB of the IPC and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, public prosecutor Souri Mahabharata said.

The accused raped the six-year-old girl near a school in Salepur on April 21, 2018 and tried to kill her by crushing her head with a stone.

The girl was rushed to Salepur Community Health Centre (CHC) and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after her condition deteriorated.

The girl succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment on April 29, 2018.