Odisha govt set to reform education policy

Bhubaneshwar: The School and Mass Education Department of Odisha is planning to introduce several reforms in its education policy with an objective to increase the overall learning outcome of students and performance of teachers in the state.

As per the proposed reform, students will give their feedback about teachers on 10 points after every class.

In some of the schools in the state, the project has already been implemented on a pilot basis.

Commenting on the proposed reforms, School and Mass Education Minister Sameer Ranjan Das said, “In every classroom there will be a register, in which teachers will have to mark the time of their entry and exit, subjects that they taught and the number of students present in their class.”

“We also have an exercise for the students; after every class, students will give their feedback about the teachers. They can write if they found the class difficult, which will help the teachers to improve their teaching,” he added.

Das said around 66 lakh students in the entire state are studying in government schools which accounts for around 92 per cent.

“An analysis was done as to why the results of private schools were better than government schools. We are going to conduct exams for classes 5th and 8th. If a student doesn’t score required marks in class 8, then he will have to continue in the same class,” he said.

School and Mass Education Department was created as a separate Department in January 1993 to look into the issues pertaining to Elementary Education, Secondary Education, Teachers Training, Sanskrit Education, Computer Education, Special Education and Mass Education in the state.