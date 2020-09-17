Odisha reports 4,241 new COVID-19 cases, 13 fresh fatalities

Fifty-three COVID-19 patients have died in the state due to other ailments so far, the official said.

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s COVID-19 tally rose to 1,67,161 on Thursday as 4,241 more people tested positive for the infection, while 13 fresh fatalities pushed the state’s coronavirus death toll to 669, a health official said.

The state had reported its highest single-day spike of 4,270 coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

As many as 2,502 new cases were detected in quarantine centres, while 1,739 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing, he said.

Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, registered the highest number of new cases at 647, followed by Cuttack (389) and Puri (291), the official said.

Four fresh fatalities each were reported in Puri and Khurda districts, two in Gajapati and one each in Balasore, Cuttack and Subarnapur districts, he said.

Ganjam district has so far reported the highest number of coronavirus deaths at 215, followed by Khurda (100) and Cuttack (55), he said.

Odisha now has 36,580 active cases, while 1,29,859 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state has so far tested over 26.19 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 51,824 on Wednesday, he added.

The Health Department, in a statement, said plasma therapy has been administered to 1,000 patients in the state so far.

Plasma therapy for critical coronavirus patients was launched in Odisha at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on July 15.