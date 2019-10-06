Of artistic colours

By | Published: 12:30 am 12:14 am

Sunny Palle a photographer by profession, who has also ventured into the TFI with the film Dorasani, and many more to release, captured this image during Bonalu at Mahankali temple Secunderabad. He captured this picture of a dance performer with his D 90 Nikon.

He is also the winner of Hong Kong Nature Photographic Society (HKNPS) award best cinematography award during the Telangana 48 hour’s film festival.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and T