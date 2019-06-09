Of beachside sunsets and summer romances

By | Published: 6:59 pm

Instigated by a blurred outlook on life as we know it and it’s conformities, the inspiration for this collection brew over an attempt to look beyond.

Bhaavya’s artworks are converted into digital prints on luxe silks, swim separates and fluid forms. The collection flows from ivory to the colours of a sky drenched in the sun’s afterglow. Modern, fuss-free silhouettes in delicate fabrics and embroideries are reminiscent of beach side sunsets and a sparkling summer romance. The collection is a mix of shorts, pantsuits and flowing gowns in light hues of dusty roses, black, blackcurrants, blush, and silvery greys.

Fashion designer Bhaavya’s love for the arts dawned at a young age of four when she began her journey as a dancer. Trained in Bharatnatyam, contemporary and modern dance styles, she developed a fondness for the art of self-expression through emotion and movement.

Equipped with an honors degree in Economics, she successfully applied to The Fashion Institute of Technology (New York) to study apparel design. It was the emotion instigated by her source of inspiration that started becoming the soul of her craft, and her designs silently resonate her deep-rooted passion for self-expression.