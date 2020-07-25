Of deserted looks and closed gates of Gopichand Badminton Academy

By | Published: 12:05 am 10:44 pm

Hyderabad: The SAI- Gopichand National Badminton Academy at Gachibowli which otherwise bristles with activity continues to wear a deserted look and only locked gates greet visitors. The lockdown has forced a shutdown of the academy since March thanks to Covid-19. The screeching sound of skidding shoes and screaming of enthusiastic trainees are missing. Neither can one hear the familiar sounds of the whiplash smashes. There are no loud instructions from coaches to the trainees nor is there any presence of curious parents around the courts.

It is four months on and the players are still in the dark about resumption of normal activities at the academy. The academy, on any given day, is full of action with top Indian shuttlers undergoing rigorous training.

The academy hosts over 110 people every day that includes 20 senior national camp singles players, 20 senior academy players, 50 junior players and close to 20 coaching and supporting staff. However, since the outbreak of the pandemic, the academy opens once in a week only for maintenance purposes. The last training camp held here was on March 14. Same is the case with the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy which houses Indian doubles and sub-junior players.

Though a few shuttlers in cities like Bengaluru returned to training, the players in Hyderabad are deprived of the same. With Covid cases on the rise, the State government has not yet given a nod to resume sporting activities. The Badminton Association of India’s proposed national camp from July 1, scheduled to be held at the academy, has been deferred indefinitely.

But with less than a year to go for the Olympics, the shutters are a worried lot. Top Indian singles player B Sai Praneeth, who was on course to book an Olympic berth before BWF froze the rankings, said that it is high time they resumed training. “Its’ been more than four months since we are away from training. This is a long period. We are not asking for a full-scale operation of the academy but at least a few shuttlers who are in the race for the Olympics should be allowed to train. We need at least two months’ time to get into shape,” said the World Championship bronze medallist.

Meanwhile, Indian doubles player Satwiksairaj Rankireddy revealed that the players are down mentally and need to resume training immediately. “Mentally we are very low right now. There is no clarity about the future and about the Olympics. We are without any training for the past four months while shuttlers in other countries have already begun their preparations for the Olympics.

“One good thing is the BWF will conduct the tournaments only when it is feasible for everyone and so the rankings will be frozen till then. But we just don’t want to participate in the Olympics, we want to do well. So playing at the Olympics needs a lot of preparations,” he said. The doubles specialist hopes to see the academy return to normalcy as soon as possible so that they can begin their quest for an Olympic medal.

