Of elegant footwork and rhythmic renditions at Mini Shilparamam

Published: 5:25 pm

Tarangini Music and Dance Academy’s students gave a vocal concert, a Kuchipudi dance, guitar and keyboard presentations under the guidance of guru Padmaja Vishwas. These programmes were part of the weekend cultural events held regularly at Mini Shilparamam in Uppal.

While the singers rendered Ramadasu and Annamayya keertanas, the dancers presented items like Mooshika Vahana, Vinayaka Kowtham, Dhanasri Thillana and Krishna Sabdam. Young learners of music enthralled the listeners by showcasing their skill on guitar and keyboard.

Besides these, students from Sri Geethika Kuchipudi Arts Academy left the viewers mesmerised with elegant gestures, postures and footwork in their Kuchipudi performance wherein they presented Maha Ganapatim, Thillana, Dashavataram, Siva Tandavam, Alauru Kuriyaga, etc.

The lambadi and folk dances performed by students under the guidance of guru Lakshmi Krishna were widely appreciated by visitors.

