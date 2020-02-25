Of exquisite mudras and melodious tunes

By | Published: 10:48 pm

Hyderabad: As part of weekly cultural activity, mini Shilparamam at Uppal organised Kathak and Kuchipudi dance performances which stole the hearts of the audiences present there. Richa Gupta, a well-known Kathak dancer from Delhi performed Shiva Stuti, Tummiri, Vishnu Vandan and Sri Krishna Leela.

And students of Natya Veda academy of music and dance presented Purvarangam, Nartana Ganapathim, Shivastkam, Shiva Stuti, Krishna Shabdam, Rasakreedala Ramanuni, Paluku Tenelatalli, Jagadanandakaraka, etc. Poojitha Harika, Sarayu, Sushrutha, Tanvi, Neha, Srichanda, Ishitha, Keerthy brought the premises alive with their enthralling performances.

Students of K N Rajeshwari who runs Sai Nrutya Taringini Dance School performed Kuchipudi dance on Sunday. The first item started with Bhaja Manasa on Lord Ganesha. It is believed that Ganesha removes the hurdles and it’s a tradition to start any good work taking his name. The in the line-up were acts Jayamu Jayamu, Sandhya Tandavam, Chakkani talliki ,Takkuvemimanaku, Balagopala tarangam with Thillana being performed in the conclusion of the programme.

