Meghana Chittineni makes a mesmerising Bharatanatyam debut

By | Published: 10:32 pm 10:33 pm

Varna Arts Academy organised a Bharatanatyam Arangetram by Meghana Chittineni on February 15. Fourteen-year-old Meghana enthralled the audience with her flawless ‘mudras’ and beautiful expressions in the presence of chief guests Chandana Deepti, Superintendent of Police, Medak, and Dr AV Gurava Reddy, MD and Chief Joint replacement surgeon, Sunshine Hospital, along with the guest of honour Medapati Ramalakshmi, ex-CEO of Bhaarat Today channel.

Meghana’s passion towards arts drove her to attend various dance classes, workshops and special practice sessions organised by Varna Arts Academy. At Varna, she practises the divine art form and continues to acquire knowledge on rich Indian mythology, cultural heritage and history.

She started her artistic journey under the guidance of Meenakshi Vjgyanthi, and later came under the tutelage of guru Smitha Madhav, who groomed her into an elegant dancer. Meghana’s arangetram was held at Ravindra Bharathi.

