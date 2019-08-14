Of geometric patterns and opulent silhouettes

By | Published: 10:33 pm

Bring in some fresh elements into your festive wardrobe with Ridhi Mehra’s exclusive collection ‘Basra’. The collection is Ridhi’s take on opulence and refinement, inspired by the beauty of the world-renowned Basra pearls. Exquisite floral and geometric patterns from Islamic art and architecture are re-imagined in delicate detailing with dori work, french knots and a scintillating play of sequins.

Bathed in moonlight, the collection features her signature demi-couture silhouettes of belted anarkalis, jacket saris and pre-pleated saris, peplum-lehengas and more, in hues of ivory, champagne beige and crepe pink. After graduating from NIFT and the School of Management at the University of Nottingham, Delhi-based designer, Ridhi Mehra started her eponymous label in December 2012.

Ridhi pursues a minimalist yet effective design philosophy, unifying solid colours and floral embroidery. She has pioneered western influences to Indian garments, thus taking Indian wear on a contemporary spin. Debuting with Demure Chic, Ridhi introduced the industry to jumpsuits imbibed with traditional Indian embroidery.

Taking inspiration from beauty in her surroundings, Ridhi has showcased collections which have been lauded by the industry and her ever-growing loyal patrons. She’s already conquered the hearts of Bollywood’s fashionistas and her collections have been worn by Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, to name a few.