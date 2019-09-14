Of Invincible Impressions

By | Published: 7:40 pm

Alliance Française Hyderabad invites you to a duo art exhibition — ‘Invincible Impressions’ by Ramakrishna and Ram Pratap from September 14 to 27 at the AFH Gallery.Ram Pratap, a Bachelor of Fine Arts student of Karnataka State Open University, received awards and recognitions from various academies and parishads since his school days.

In the view of giving a helping hand to the art on his behalf, he is presently running a painting institute for all age groups at Hyderabad with over 75 students registered.Ramakrishna is basically a software professional working for an MNC. He is very passionate about art, paintings, crafts and anything that is creative. This nature impelled him to do paintings and study BFA.

Chief Guest at the preview held on September 14, S Vani Devi, chairperson, SV Group of Institutions, praised the artists and their works. The exhibition is open to all from 9:30 am to 8 pm on all days, and entry is free.

