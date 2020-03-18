Of Kitchen, Khanna and Konversations…

Chef Vikas Khanna is back with third season of his show

18th Mar 2020
Celebrities such as Shraddha Kapoor, Shikhar Dhawan and Pearle Maaney bond over breakfast with chef Vikas Khanna as he rustles up exciting new recipes with Quaker Oats in season 3 of Kitchen, Khanna and Konversations.

Following the success of the first two seasons, which together clocked more than 100 million views on Hotstar, the latest season promises a dose of fun for the viewers. “I had a great time sharing kitchen space with Shraddha, Shikhar and Pearle, as it gave me an insight into what the youth of India is looking for in its everyday meal choices. I hope fans across India enjoy this season as much as the last ones,” said Vikas.

“I had a complete blast at the shoot, and learnt to whip up some sumptuous recipes like poha and omelette with an oats-twist!” said actor Shraddha Kapoor. While cricketer Shikhar Dhawan added, “I had an amazing time shooting with Vikas, as I learnt how to add the goodness of Quaker Oats to my favourite breakfast recipe – chilla.”