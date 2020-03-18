By | Published: 7:02 pm

Celebrities such as Shraddha Kapoor, Shikhar Dhawan and Pearle Maaney bond over breakfast with chef Vikas Khanna as he rustles up exciting new recipes with Quaker Oats in season 3 of Kitchen, Khanna and Konversations.

Following the success of the first two seasons, which together clocked more than 100 million views on Hotstar, the latest season promises a dose of fun for the viewers. “I had a great time sharing kitchen space with Shraddha, Shikhar and Pearle, as it gave me an insight into what the youth of India is looking for in its everyday meal choices. I hope fans across India enjoy this season as much as the last ones,” said Vikas.

“I had a complete blast at the shoot, and learnt to whip up some sumptuous recipes like poha and omelette with an oats-twist!” said actor Shraddha Kapoor. While cricketer Shikhar Dhawan added, “I had an amazing time shooting with Vikas, as I learnt how to add the goodness of Quaker Oats to my favourite breakfast recipe – chilla.”