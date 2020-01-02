Of leisurely strolls, shopping and boat rides

By | Published: 9:46 pm

The sprawling lush green environs of Shilparamam, Madhapur, turned a beehive of activity on the first day of the year 2020 with visitors thronging in large numbers.It being a holiday, the rush began from the early hours with visitors preferring a tryst with leisure activities, cool ambience of Shilparamam and to indulge in some shopping.

A pleasant weather on Wednesday added to the charm of the place where people not just shopped but many picked up snacks and chose leisurely strolls to enjoy the time.The artisans from different parts of the country who have stalls offering garments to knick-knacks did good business given the crowds.From boating in the water body to flocking around vantage points for selfies and photographs, the crowds kicked off the new year with fun and enjoyment.

