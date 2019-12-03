Of musical notes and slow burn of whisky in Hyderabad

By | Published: 5:10 pm

Glitterati and expats headed to the immersive experience Sonic Whisky Tasting which brought renowned whisky expert Dave Broom to the city. The Glenlivet Sonic Whisky Tasting brought alive the magical synchronisation of tasting notes with music notes. They have crafted the music using original compositions and sounds, captured at our distillery to take the discerning consumers on a journey of discovery.

Designed to expand consumers’ perception of flavour, the advocacy experience allows them to understand the role of all senses and give them a deeper appreciation of the distinct range of The Glenlivet. The Sonic Whisky Tasting will be a multi-city trail across the country, beginning with Hyderabad that took place at Hotel Westin.

Guests reveled in the enriching experience, hosted by Tristan Campbell, international brand ambassador – The Glenlivet. The guests absorbed the taste of four original expressions of The Glenlivet – The Glenlivet 12 YO, The Glenlivet 15 YO, The Glenlivet 18 YO and the newly launched The Glenlivet Nàdurra Peated Whisky.

Girish Patil, GM, marketing, international brands at Pernod Ricard India said, “We are delighted to unveil The Glenlivet Sonic Whisky Tasting in India. With the debut of this unique programme in India, we hope to bring to the forefront a new, innovative way of celebrating and enjoying The Glenlivet which would appeal not just to our existing drinkers, but also invite those who are yet to discover Single Malt Scotch into the fold.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter