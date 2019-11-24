Of perspectives and practical solutions

By | Published: 12:44 am 9:40 pm

Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) contribute 25 per cent to India’s GDP, 45 per cent to the manufacturing output and 40 per cent to the exports. They are seen as an integral part and effective instrument of inclusive growth of an economy. Given the immense potential for job creation, the sector needs to be nursed and nurtured carefully, particularly in the times of competition and market volatility. Dr B Yerram Raju, a distinguished banker-turned-economist in his book The Story of Indian MSMEs: Despair to Dawn of Hope unfolds the journey of MSMEs and presents a comprehensive review of the prospects and challenges of the sector.

Focusing on the manufacturing MSMEs in the country, the book attempts to give a detailed view of how the MSMEs are defined in India and other countries and advocates for the twin criteria of turnover and employment. The book offers practical solutions to many issues confronting the policy makers, entrepreneurs and regulatory bodies.

The author draws attention to never-ending issues of capital and adequate working capital from the banks and other formal financial institutions acting as a major bottleneck for the sector. He points out that most financing institutions view MSMEs as high risk enterprises and the banks take the easy way out of meeting priority sector lending targets.

Dr Raju who dedicated the book to his mentor late TL Shankar, who, in his lifetime, served the cause of small enterprises, makes very instructive policy recommendations covering the entire life cycle of an MSME – starting, running and closing of operations. The book also has a foreword by Duvvuri Subbarao, former RBI Governor.

An interesting aspect of this book is the references to the author’s own articles published in various financial dailies, journals and blogs. The pan-India case studies (of renowned industry practices and organisation failures) add strength to his perceptions. The author highlights in his book that the MSMEs have been the seedbeds of entrepreneurship in India and have provided large enterprises trained and skilled manpower on their shop-floors.

Dr Raju brings to the book decades of frontier experience in his diverse roles as banker, consultant and mentor. Over the last few years, he has been an advisor to the Telangana Industrial Health Clinic Limited (TIHCL) with the mandate of handholding MSMEs in distress and helping them revive with comprehensive guidance and mentoring. His roles gave him scope to have a closer look at the practical operational challenges of MSMEs.

The author who emphasises that States should be supported by the Central government to set up industrial health clinics and make operationalise appropriate schemes for the rehabilitation of units temporarily rendered sick due to circumstances beyond their control, showcases the successful outcomes of TIHCL in the State with the support of Telangana government in the revival of sick MSMEs both financially and non-financially.

He views that the structural innovation proves the need for progressive politicians and proactive bureaucracy working together for a transparent, responsible and responsive institution to come up. He lists out the efforts of Telangana government such as TSiPASS, TS-PRIDE and RICH to improve the business and investment climate in the State.

The 18-chapter book aptly focuses on core aspects of MSMEs such as the business environment and challenges, policy environment, access to finance and capital markets, cluster development, managing bad loans, global best practices, technology adoption and strategies to ensure growth.

He sums up calling for a holistic view to ensure that the policy instruments and delivery systems to be in sync with the intent of revival of MSMEs across the country and there is consistent regulatory review for taking midcourse corrections to save the MSMEs and also enable them to grow.

The book is certainly a value addition to the literature on the subject.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .