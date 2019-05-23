First ever annual meet of Skateboarders and BMXers in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:07 pm

RevJam 2019 was a wild weekend consisting of some of India’s most talented and skilled BMXers and skateboarders displaying their art with unmatched finesse.There were participants and competitors from Mumbai, Indore, Pune, Bengaluru

The hip hop community of the city joined in and added to the madness, taking RevJam 2019 to a level the city hasn’t witnessed before. It is an annual meet of Bmxers and skateboarders from all over India in WallRide Park.

It is a purposefully-built extreme sports park for any thing that has wheels and no engine. They consist of Asphalt pump track, the first in India, built by Switzerland’s Velosolutions and the State’s first skatepark.

WallRide Park was the vision of avid BMX rider Hamza Khan. Opened opened to the public in September 2017, the pump track has gone on to become a roaring success in the city.