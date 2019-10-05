Of spiritual devoutness & social camaraderie

By | Published: 7:14 pm

Beautifully decorated pandals, decked up idols and a festive atmosphere. For members of Attapur Bengali Association, it’s time for Durga Puja Utsav which they celebrated with a cultural extravaganza and a host of activities at SBR Gardens, Attapur.

The festive atmosphere attracted not just the Bengalis, but other citizens too and the five-day festivities that commenced on Friday are lined up with cultural performances by professional artistes and with rhythmic beatings of ‘dhak’ combined with sound of chants.

The carnival is also about savouring delicacies and the garden area at the venue has a wide range of lip-smacking varieties showcasing the specialities of Bengali dishes such as Rolls stuffed with chunky chicken or mutton, Egg wrapped in flaky parathas, Cutlets, Gugni, etc.

Subir Roy, president of Attapur Bengali Association, said all were invited to be a part of the festivities which celebrate rich ethnic roots, spiritual devoutness, cultural excellence, and social camaraderie.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter