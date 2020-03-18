Of tinkling anklets & graceful postures

By | Published: 9:26 pm

Mini Shilparamam at Uppal kept the visitors entertained over the weekend with its cultural programme. The amphitheatre reverberated with the sounds of tinkling anklets worn by the group of dancers from Nrityanjali Dance Academy founded by Rajanimai.

With their graceful postures and amazing expressions, the young dancers enthralled the audience with a Kuchipudi performance and presented items like Ganapati Sthuti, Nataraja Sthuti, Ramayana Sabdam, Achyutame Keshavam, Jathi swaram, Natesha Koutham, Ananda Thandavam, Adigo Alladigo, Mooshika Vaahana, Jayamu Jayamu and Mangalam, among others.

