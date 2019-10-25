Of Truisms, Neologisms & Indianisms

By | Published: 25th Oct 2019 12:10 am 10:31 pm

The World Fragility Index, 2018, traces India’s drastic rise to 72nd rank in 2018 from the previous rankings of 79 in 2013 and 93 in 2006. This means there is a likelihood of civil war-like conditions if the determining parameters like demographic pressures, economic inequalities, factionalised elites, group grievances and human flight are not checked at the earliest.

One of the reasons for such a worsening trend lies in the area of critical thinking, which does not seem to be commensurate with the changing course of the complex techno-global-individualistic world. This incompatibility hinders possible solutions to realise a stable and vibrant nation because critical thinking takes a beating when there is no clarity of understanding about the volatile behaviours of people as well as the evolving society.

Cognitive Regimen

If we go by what Lera Boroditsky, an American cognitive scientist, emphasised, thinking is largely shaped by the language that we use in everyday personal and professional lives. The larger the ambit of language is, the greater is the scope for precise analytical thinking and it is this cognitive regimen that paves the way for drawing appropriate conclusions and conceiving apt policies.

Science is a live example. New inventions, discoveries and innovations led scientists to coin new terms thereby not only enriching the languages of the world but also furthering the cause of rational spirit. As any language is dynamic, encompassing all facets of life and society, more and more meaningfully creative usages of letters, words and phrases is required to be brought into currency and resultantly the demand for neologisms grows in tune with truisms of the day.

Canadian philosopher Michael Fisher observed that neologisms can produce some really interesting ways to analyse human behaviour. Given such positive consequences, neologisms will help in assessing the issues at hand accurately with fine distinctions so that suitable solutions could be formulated.

Five Types of People

Not long ago, I sensed that at least five types of people are conspicuously visible who appear to be in a cumbersome predicament. I feel that there have been no Indianisms to define them and so I could dare to create a few portmanteau terms by combining the relevant words.

* Superstictuals

The first being the ‘superstictuals (superstitious + intellectuals)’ are those of such erudite scholars who still hold onto conformist views in their approach, without taking into consideration reasoned arguments. Despite having had exposed themselves to the progressive world, they hardly imbibe or adhere to the logic of enquiry. Unfortunately, the masses comprising mostly the illiterates and ignorants bank on them for guidance or counselling in life affairs.

In the process, what has been happening is that the gullible poor continue to live in ignorance, ignoring the fact that ignorance itself is one of the prime causes for their consistent misery and poverty. Conversely, these superstictuals enjoy a dominant position in society, especially in those environments where blind rituals and sentiments rule the minds of people.

* Aggressitizens

There is the other type of people who are always up in arms even over frivolous matters. They are ‘aggressitizens (aggressive + citizens)’. In fact, studies show that this kind of tendency is increasing not only in India but also across the world. In 2015, when an American woman, Adaeze Uyanwah, met Stephen Hawking and asked him as to what human shortcomings he would alter on priority base provided he got the power and chance, he said, “Aggression. It may have had survival advantage in caveman days to get more food, territory or partner, but now it threatens to destroy us all.”

Apprehending the most dangerous threat from the diabolical emotion, he also warned, “A major nuclear war would be the end of civilisation and possibly the human race.” As per a recent research, Colorado State University scientists found strong links between short-term exposure to air pollution and aggressive behaviour. India happens to be one of the most polluted countries, indicating thereby that aggressiveness is likely to enwrap more and more people in its fold.

* Divisividuals

Come the elections; a lot of people become ‘divisividuals (divisive + individuals)’. Political parties, to a considerable extent, allot candidature on caste and creed lines as they are treated as vote banks for the same caste or creed candidates respectively. In order to garner solidarity of the members of their caste or religion, candidates openly flaunt their caste tags as suffixes to their names. Such divisive climate persists during normal times too, posing threat to the unity and fraternity of the nation.

* Precariouth

India has a huge youth population of 80 crore, and many of them can be termed as ‘precariouth (precarious + youth)’ for they are experiencing severe social insecurity and financial uncertainty. Their access to opportunities to shape their own life seems to be limited by the current state of ambiguity and unproductivity. These are some of the factors that implant a feeling of powerlessness and hopelessness in them.

* Agnostiscents

A survey of 2016, jointly conducted by the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies, Konrad Adenauer Stiftung and Lokniti, finds that Indian teenagers’ attitudes, anxieties and aspirations are certainly becoming more modern in their appearance and consumption habits but they are by and large not attuned to rational outlook.

Another study of 2017, commissioned by ‘Pratham’, an NGO, brought out Annual Status of Education Report (ASER), underlining that a significant chunk of teenagers didn’t know that New Delhi is the national capital and have no knowledge about the location of their home State on the map. These two instances are only indicative of alarming levels of inconsistencies and quite a sizeable teenage population fit in the last type known as ‘agnostiscents (agnostic + adolescents)’.

I presume that this typology will help analyse people’s behaviours wisely in relation to the present turbulent socioeconomic scenario and hope that the state’s holistic and altruistic measures and the corresponding change of attitudes in these five types of people will positively transform them into eu(good)-type as eu-intellectuals, eu-citizens, eu-individuals, eu-youth and eu-adolescents respectively so that a much better India could be achieved.

(The author is former DG Cyber Crimes, Bhopal)

