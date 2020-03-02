Off-beat careers after graduation

By | Published: 12:58 am 6:37 pm

Hyderabad: With graduation looming, the constant dilemma in choosing a career is common. A shedload of doubts and questions like what’s next or what if I make the wrong choice hits your mind frequently. Well, rest assured as you are not alone because according to a survey, less than 10 per cent of students lack certainty about their career.

The career you choose after graduation will pave your way to a better future. Hence, you need to research your interests before making the decision. In case you’ve ended up selecting a stream that doesn’t really suit your interests, don’t worry because it’s completely okay to change and choose a suitable career path hereafter. Gone are the days when students had only a handful of career options. Setting foot into a software or government field was the only goal of all the former millennials. But times have changed and things are very different now.

Things to consider

Pick a career that makes you happy. Overlook negative peer pressure and pursue something you’re interested in.

Avoid taking a job solely for the monetary benefits. Pick a career which you’d enjoy

Choose a career that is compatible with your personality and strengths.

Few exciting careers:

Radio Jockey: A radio jockey is responsible to host a talk show on the radio. A passion for music and the ability to engage listeners with words is important.

Food critic: A food critic needs to review a wide variety of food items and share the experience by writing about it.

Blogger: Blogging means putting out opinion in words and sharing it on internet. It lets you create content and build a community around it.

Ethical hacker: Ethical hacking involves breaking the system legally to test its security. They are generally hired in IT firms and government agencies.

Travel photographer: The role includes telling stories about people and places around the world. You can sell your photographs to publishers, magazines, websites, etc.

Game developer: He/she is involved in creating games for computers and other devices. The profession is currently in high demand and flourishing widely across the world.

