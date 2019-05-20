Off-colour Lankans hope to be ‘no pushovers’

By | Published: 12:05 am 11:05 pm

Hyderabad: Sri Lanka is one team that is going into the World Cup without many expectations, not just from their fans but from themselves as well. Having suffered a lot after the retirement of their premier cricketers Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene, the Island nation is still struggling to fill the void.

The team announcement too shocked a few when they named Dimuth Karunaratne as the team captain. He had last played a One-Day International way back in 2015. This shows how they were struggling to find a leader who can change their fortunes.

The Lions had won the quadrennial showpiece in 1996 under Arjuna Ranatunga and had decent outings from there on. They entered semifinals in the 2003 edition and were the runners-up in 2007 and 2011. However, there are not many who think the team is in any position to challenge the top teams in the tournament that will be played in all-play-all format. Not just top teams, even Afghanistan look solid compared to this Lankan team.

Their form has been so poor that they haven’t won a single bilateral series since 2016. They have played 98 ODIs since 2015 and won just 29 matches. Their 91-run loss to Afghanistan in the Asia Cup last year was a testimony to their current poor record.

They are on an eight-match losing streak ahead of the World Cup. While the loss of form is a major worry, the injuries to key players too had their share in their misfortunes. The experienced Angelo Mathews was expected to take the lead role but his tryst with injuries kept him out of action for the most part of it.

In batting, Mathews has to take the centre stage if they have to have good fortunes. Captain Karunaratne has a good domestic season and his form at the top of the order is crucial. But his four-year hiatus from the international cricket doesn’t augur well. Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Perera have decent experience while all-rounder Thisara Perera is crucial in the middle.

Bulk of the bowling burden will be on old horse Lasith Malinga. The 35-year-old veteran has shown that he is still best in the business with his exploits in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League where his side Mumbai Indians emerged triumphant after his final-over heroics. But he is not his usual best as age seems to be catching up with him. Suranga Lakmal and Thisara Perera will have to come good in support of Malinga while the spin department looks bleak which lacks experience.

While fixing charges and ICC sanctions on players like Sanath Jayasuriya, who was banned for two years from all cricketing activities, Nuwan Zoyasa and Avishka Gunawardene for not cooperating with cricket’s parent body dented the reputation of their team, the administrative problems did not help them either with poor preparations for the event.

On the whole, Lanka look a pale shadow of their past. With no match winners or game changers in their ranks, Lanka look a depleted unit. The best they want is not to be mere pushovers in the mega event.