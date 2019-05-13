Off-spinners losing a bit of trend: Ashwin

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:30 pm

Hyderabad: India’s leading tweaker Ravichandran Ashwin has agreed that off spinners have lost a bit of trend over the years as the wrist spinners have tasted more success in shorter format of the game.

“There has been factor that off-spinners have lost a bit of trend over the years, especially in the shortest format and probably the 50 over format as well. But there is a certain amount of validity to it. I think the spinners that actually have the ability in them to adapt and try and acquire new skills over a period of time and not be rudimentary or one dimensional in the way they want to operate. They definitely have to lose the fear of insecurity and try new things.’’

Ashwin, who led the Kings XI Punjab, said he enjoyed bowling in the tournament. “This year, it has been a lot about enjoying the game which I think was not there last year, as I didn’t enjoy it as much as I should have. This year I worked on some of that and went through videos over the last three years of my IPL and T20 cricket, because I have been playing a lot of Test cricket and I had to continue the rhythm into the shorter format as well.’’

He continued that it was more abut about getting flight and getting a lot more wrist into the ball. “When I had a look at the stats and the videos, I had to focus on the drop, the speed and a variation in my release points and ensure that the batsmen didn’t guess me out.’’

Ashwin said he worked on the carom ball. “I worked on a few releases, including how to use my wrist behind the ball. I started releasing underneath, sideways, beneath and over the top. There is a factor of risk coming in behind the ball with more skid on it, and get a whole range of variation, so that the batsman is not able to pick one at a time. I had the same action as mixed off-breaks to the lefties and the oddballs to the righties which gave me a lot of elements in terms of unpredictability off the pitch.’’

