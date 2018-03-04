Off-street parking draws a blank

By | Published: 11:54 pm 11:57 pm

Hyderabad: One major problem that most motorists in the city face is the lack of parking space. This has been for years forcing them to park vehicles haphazardly on roads, obstructing not only traffic but also affecting pedestrians.

In its effort to find a solution to the problem, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) invited owners of open and vacant plots for an off-street parking initiative, under which they can permit vehicle parking and collect a fee from motorists. But, save for some phone enquiries, there was hardly any response from plot owners.

GHMC, on receiving applications, planned to examine the location feasibility considering different parameters such as traffic flow in the area, among others. If suitable, the civic body would issue short-term licences for a period of three months to a year.

However, there was not much response from plot owners so far, said a senior GHMC official.

“There have been some calls and queries, but none could get translated into action,” he said. Only one application from Miyapur was received and even that is likely to be rejected as the plot owner wants permission for constructing additional silt floor in the future, said the official.

Most plot owners prefer to have tie ups with private educational institutes and corporate hospitals to facilitate parking of vehicles in open plots. This apart, the scope of earning is high in such tie-ups. Depending on the locality and space availability, the rates vary, the official said.

The government wanted to facilitate parking in private open spaces for the convenience of motorists. Such premises once cleared and assigned for parking would allow plot owners to collect car parking charges of Rs 20 for the first two hours and additional Rs 5 for every hour thereafter. Similarly, two-wheeler parking charges were fixed at Rs 10 for the first two hours and additional Rs 5 for every hour.

The plot owners will also have to apply for trade licence for conversion of open plots into parking lots. The licence would be valid for one year and would have to be renewed after one year. Given the response to the GHMC offer, most plot owners seem to be apprehensive about converting their open plots into parking spaces, the official added.