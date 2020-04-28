Off The Record is back, Anushka narrates her intro scene in Dil Dhadakne Do

By | Published: 3:47 pm

Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s Tiger baby Films has one of the most intriguing pages on social media. It has evocative artistic narrations, orated to viewers by eminent personalities from the industry.

They recently brought into play their new series on social media called ‘Off the record’ where prominent actors of Indian film industry describe the most exemplary scene from one of their movies.



This time around, it was Anushka Sharma on the mike as the actor spoke about her introduction scene as Farah in Dil Dhadakne Do and everything that makes the scene unique and special.

Earlier, Farhan Akhtar and Ranveer Singh have also shared similar stories from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Dhadakne Do respectively.

Tiger Baby films shared the post on social media with the caption,

“Off The Record with Anushka Sharma | Dil Dhadakne Do

We make films for the silver screen but the little stories that make the big picture don’t always come through.

Here’s introducing our ‘Off The Record’ series where cast and crew from the Tiger Baby clan let us in on what went into creating some of their best scenes, what their psychology was in that moment and why this particular scene will always remain unforgettable to them.

#nowrolling #storybehindthescene #offtherecordwithtigerbaby

Off The Record with Anushka Sharma

Film: Dil Dhadakne Do

Scene : Farah’s introduction scene