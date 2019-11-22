Offbeat wedding destinations near Delhi

By | Published: 4:57 pm

With the pollution levels in Delhi-NCR alarming, Delhi’s wedding season is going offbeat as people seem to opt for offbeat wedding destinations. The quest to choose the right destination around the national capital region is on the rise. Here are a few options you can sample:

Noor Mahal, Karnal

This five-star luxury palace hotel is inspired by India’s heritage and captures royalty enjoyed by the Indian Maharajas over the centuries. Noor Mahal enjoys proximity to Delhi, Chandigarh, and other cities of Punjab and Haryana. With lush green fields and farms around, the hotel is situated on the old course of river Yamuna traversing its way to Delhi and gives true royal experience.

Not only does the expanse of this hotel provide a wide range of options for venue of the wedding, indoors and outdoors, but the also palace endorses the opulent royalty of the era gone by, by flaunting an enchanting fusion of elements inspired from traditional Mughal and Rajputana schools of architecture.

Narendra Bhawan, Bikaner

Narendra Bhawan, Bikaner, is a design boutique hotel in Bikaner, a desert outpost in Rajasthan. The hotel in its new avatar retells the story of the last reigning Maharaja of Bikaner, His Highness Narendra Singhji (1948-2003).

Set in an urban landscape, the place is designed to lure guests’ gaze inwards, drawing their attention to uniquely created quarters. Experiences at Narendra Bhawan tap into the memories of its original incumbent and take its guests on a journey through his past wherein the best moments of his life are translated into an array of gastronomic and destination specific experiences.

Suryagarh, Jaisalmer

The place sits on the threshold looking east towards the ancient city of Jaisalmer that offers an unsurpassable antiquity, and looking west to the undulating landscape of the Thar Desert with its raw, natural beauty.

The intuitively inspired location, contemporary hotel, remarkable architectural purity of its venues and unexplored experiences together makes Suryagarh, Jaisalmer, a perfect location for an unforgettable wedding.

Aloha on the Ganges, Rishikesh

Just 225 kilometres north of Delhi, and easily accessible by rail, road and air, this exquisite resort in Rishikesh ‘Aloha on the Ganges’ is located right on the banks of the Ganges River, in a serene and peaceful environment. The resort rests in a picturesque locale, an idyllic setting to forge new beginnings or renew vows. What better place to enter into holy matrimony than in Rishikesh next to the holy River, the Ganges, with its beautiful spiritual setting and unparalleled natural beauty.

Corbett River Creek Resort, Marchula, Jim Corbett

Corbett River Creek Resort offers everything that you have longed for your big day! The soothing forest ambience and the lush green lawn make it a unique destination for your wedding. The humble staff at this venue will leave no stone unturned in making your event special. With all the modern amenities offered here, you won’t miss a day of your city life.