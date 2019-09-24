Offer quality services at Government hospitals: P Ajay Kumar

By | Published: 10:23 pm

Khammam: Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar has asked the doctors and medical staff at government hospitals to offer quality services to patients visiting the hospitals

He along with MLC B Lakshminarayana, MLA S Venkata Veeraiah, ZP Chairman L Kamalraj and District Collector RV Karnan has made a surprise visit to Primary Health Centre at Tallada.

The Minister interacted with the patients enquiring about the services being offered to them. In his interaction with doctors and medical staff he wanted them to give special care to viral fever patients. He distributed KCR kits to women at the health centre.

Later speaking at a 30-day Action Plan programme Ajay Kumar appealed the public of villages to actively participate in implementing the action plan. It was aimed to develop the villages as model ones, he said.

The Minister visited Wyra where he launched Bathukamma sarees distribution. He said Batukamma is a festival of women. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao wants women to be happy during the festival and that was why the sarees were being gifted to them.

Late in the evening the Minister chaired a meeting to review developmental works undertaken with the District Mineral Foundation (Trust) funds last year, double bed rooms works and other ongoing works in the district.

A decision on this year expenditure of the DMFT funds would be taken after receiving proposals from concerned MLAs, he said adding that all ongoing works have to be expedited. Steps to ensure required quantity of sand have to be taken, he added.

