Office boy from Peddapalli hits success with YouTube

By | Published: 12:15 am 11:33 pm

Peddapalli: It may not qualify for the typical ‘rag-to-riches’ story but it certainly is an inspiring tale of an office boy — an intermediate dropout — leveraging technology to help others not only become computer-literate but also help them in finding simple solutions to their daily problems.

Meet Syed Hafiz, a 33-year-old office boy-turned-computer institute owner, who put YouTube to good use that also changed the direction of his life. A native of 8 Incline Colony in Godavarikhani, Hafiz runs a YouTube channel called ‘Telugu Tech Tuts’ that he started in 2014. The channel now has a record 11,20,000 subscriptions built-up in a short span of five years.

Hafiz’s achievement fetched him the ‘Gold Play Button’ award from the YouTube. He had earlier won ‘Social Media Summit’ award in 2017, and was also honoured with a memento at a programme in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh. Today, he is a youth icon in the two Telugu States, encouraging youngsters to use technology to their advantage.

‘Telugu Tech Tuts’ figured among the top ten channels across the country when it crossed 10 lakh subscriptions in 2018.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Hafiz says topic selection and its explanation in a lucid way, coupled with comprehensive information, were the reasons behind his success on YouTube.

What prompted him to launch the channel on YouTube? “When I was working at the computer institute, I came across students facing difficulty in understanding computer languages such as C, C++, Auto CAD and others since they were taught in English. At time, students used to clear their doubts with me,” he said, adding that though he did not possess any qualification, he learnt the subjects over a period of time.

Hafiz recalls how he lost his job when the owner of the institute sold it due to losses. In 2006, however, he took over the institute and began teaching old courses. And when students asked for new courses, he began searching for them in Google and other places but failed to get any material in Telugu.

This prompted him to prepare material in Telugu and upload it on YouTube for the benefit of Telugu medium students. He prepared the material after going through several websites that gave the information in English and Hindi. He prepared videos material on MS Word, Excel, Power Point, C, C++, Auto CAD and others in Telugu and uploaded them on his channel.

Recently, Hafiz also began educating people about mobile phones, latest technologies in mobile phones, fake websites, among others. So far, he has uploaded 3,500 videos on his channel.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter