Official apathy behind school bus mishap in Vemulawada

Rajanna-Sircilla: The Vemulawada school bus accident appears to be a clear case of negligence of Road and Transport authorities and Education Department officials.

Locals alleged that the department’s attitude to the episode gave rise to suspicion that there were lapses on the part of officials who seized Vaageeshwari High School on Thursday on grounds that there were deviations in running the school. RTA officials too started checking buses of other schools.

After the accident, District Transport Officer Kondal Rao made it clear that the school bus which met with the accident was not having a fitness certificate. Though he tried to wash his hands off by saying that they have not issued fitness certificate to the bus, people questioned as to why the vehicle had been allowed to transport children.

It is the responsibility of RTA officials to check the fitness of school buses and issue certificates before the beginning of an academic year.

The locals also questioned as to why the RTA officials, who impose huge fines for traffic violations, had not seized the unfit bus which used to carry 27 to 28 students every day as against its capacity of 17.

If there were deviations, why have the Education officials been mum all these days and did not take action against the school?

Thought the school has no permission for upper primary schooling for this academic year, officials have not initiated any action. Both Guguloth Deekshitha and Manoth Rishi, who were studying in Class II, could have been saved.

The school, which is being operated in Vasudeva Complex, has no permission to operate in commercial complexes. The management has been illegally operating the school in the commercial building.

Moreover, the school, whose hostel is at Chinthaltana R and R Colony, has no permission to do so.

Speaking to Telangana Today, District Education Officer, Radhakishan admitted that the school had no permission to run upper primary school for this academic year. So, they issued show cause notice and seized the school as the management failed to give proper reply.

About 500 students studying in the school would be joined in other schools as per their choice, he assured.

