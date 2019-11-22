Official apathy: Shepherd attempts suicide in Peddapalli

By | Published: 1:18 am

Peddapalli: A shepherd, Avula Narsaiah, attempted to commit suicide in front of Animal Husbandry Department office here on Thursday, in protest against officials’ negligence in allocating sheep unit sanctioned to him. A native of Julapalli mandal, Narsaiah reached the office carrying a kerosene bottle. As the officials showed no interest in allocating the sheep unit, he pulled out the bottle and doused himself with kerosene. Alert office staff foiled his suicide bid.

Narsaiah was sanctioned a sheep unit under sheep development scheme. Instead of giving him sheep, officials gave the unit to others by accepting bribe, Narsaiah alleged. Though he has been visiting the office from the last 16 months, officials were deliberately delaying the issue in the name of enquiry, he alleged. Vexed over the negligent attitude, he tried to end his life.