Official assures help to Sannai, Bairu Kammara communities in Sangareddy

By | Published: 12:41 am

Sangareddy: BC Commission member Juluru Gowri Shankar interacted with Bairu Kammari and Sannai caste communities in Sangareddy district on Wednesday to know their lifestyle and issues facing them.

He visited these communities in Patancheru, Chitkul, Gowdicherla, Sangareddy, Togarpally, Kondapur, Marepally and Kandi.

A woman from the Sannai caste, Satyamma, complained that they were not being treated equally in the village. Thanking the Telangana government for sending a person to know about their problems, Satyamma urged him to issue caste certificates besides supporting their backward community.

The Sannai caste and Biru Kammaras lead semi-nomadic and nomadic life respectively. RDO of Sangareddy S Sinu and Regional Inspection Officer — Intermediate Education Kishan accompanied the BC Commissioner member to all these places. Gowri Shankar assured the communities that he would bring all the issues pertaining them to the notice of the Telangana government.