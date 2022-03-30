Official demands money to clear Rythu Bima file, nabbed in Kothagudem

Kothagudem: An agriculture extension officer (AEO) was trapped by ACB sleuths at Papakollu in Julurpad mandal in the district on Wednesday. The accused, Bezawada Manikanta was said to have demanded Rs 30, 000 as bribe to process a file related to Rs 5 lakh Rythu Bima of a deceased female farmer Banoth Chukkali of Annarupadu village in the mandal.

Following the farmer’s death on Feb 17, her husband Banoth Nagya and his son Kalyan approached the AEO with an application for the Rythu Bima amount. The official who agreed to clear the file for an amount of Rs 15, 000, upon their request, told them to pay the money as soon as the insurance amount was credited into Nagya’s account.

As the insurance amount was credited into Nagya’s account on March 10, the AEO started asking Nagya and his son to pay his bribe money. Upset by his pestering Nagya approached the ACB officials, who laid a trap and caught the AEO red-handed while he was accepting the bribe at Papakollu Rythu Vedika.

ACB DSP Ramana Murthy told the media persons that raids were conducted simultaneously at AEO’s rented house at Sujatha Nagar and at his own house at Aswaraopet in the district. The accused would be produced before the ACB court in Hyderabad on Thursday, he added.

