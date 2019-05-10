Official suspended for skipping poll duty in Sangareddy

By | Published: 12:46 am

Sangareddy: District Collector M Hanumantha Rao suspended one employee for skipping election duties without any prior intimation to concerned higher authorities and served notices on 13 others for skipping the second phase of MPTC and ZPTC election duties at the last minute.

In a press release here on Friday, the Collector said that one of the employees did not communicate with concerned higher officials. Meanwhile, the Collector said that he has served notices on 13 others who have skipped the election by communicating in the last minute.

Apart from these 14, Rao said that he has also served notices to 10 other employees, who have turned up at Andole distribution centre after 11.30 am on Thursday, a day before the election. However, the Collector said that they have conducted the election by deputing the reserved staff without any issues.

The Collector has warned them that he would suspend them if they fail to come up with proper explanation within 48 hours. Meanwhile, the second phase of Polling of ZPTC and MPTC election went off peacefully except a couple of stray incidents in Sangareddy district on Friday. In Bilampur village, a couple of persons were injured in TRS and Congress Party workers clash.

