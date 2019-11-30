Official suspended in Gadwal for not maintaining nursery

By | Published: 8:22 pm

Jogulamba Gadwal: Jogulamba Gadwal Collector K Shashanka on Saturday ordered for a NREGS Field Assistant to be suspended for failing to maintain a nursery or take up plantation under the Haritha Haram initiative.

Shashanka visited the nursery at Guntipally village of Gadwal mandal and found that no saplings were being grown. He also found torn soil bags scattered all over the place. He immediately directed ZP CEO Mushaida Begum to issue suspension orders to Field Assistant Anjaneyulu, who was responsible for maintaining the nursery.

