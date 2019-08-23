Officials asked to take up afforestation in each forest block

By | Published: 1:06 am

Wanaparthy: Chief Conservator of Forests AK Sinha has asked officials to take up afforestation in 10 acre of land in each of the forest blocks across the district in semi-mechanical method to increase green cover in the district.

Sinha, along with District Collector Sweta Mohanty, visited the Eco Park located in the outskirts of Wanaparthy town on Friday. As per the instruction of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, he said that in all forest blocks, afforestation needed to be done following the semi-mechanical method and for this, he said that first dead trees needed to be removed, then land needed to be leveled and in those areas new saplings needed to be planted.

For this, he said in every Assembly Constituency wherever forest blocks were there, especially in reserve forests such afforestation needed to be taken-up. Eco Park of Wanaparthy being so close to the town and because it fell in Wanaparhty-Kurnool route, he said it was apt for afforestation under this method.

He said that open spaces inside the forest area needed to be ploughed and then saplings be planted in those spaces and that tall-growing variety of saplings be planted on either sides of the road near the Eco Park, so that it would be give the travelling people a delightful view in the near future. For this, he said they could procure the saplings needed from where they were available in nurseries.

District Collector Sweta Mohanty has brought to the notice of Sinha that there were forest blocks located in Buddharam, Khilla Ghanpur and Pangal mandals and there afforestation could be taken-up in those areas and also informed him that planting of tall saplings were being done on either sides of Kothakota-Wanaparthy main road and tree guards were also being setup so that the saplings could survive.

Earlier during the day, AK Sinha also visited Rangasamudram reservoir in Srirangapur mandal headquarters, where 5000 pits were dug on the bund of the reservoir, so that saplings could be planted on them to further strengthen the bund. Sinha inspected the bund of the reservoir and suggested that plants whose roots wouldn’t go too deep inside the bund would have to be planted on the bund and that ornamental plants like pagoda and china almonds

could be planted on the outer side of the bund, so that it could look very attractive to the tourists visiting the reservoir.

District Forest Officer Babji Rao, Forest Range Officers and other forest officials accompanied them during the visit.

