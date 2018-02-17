Officials told to clean Hussain Sagar

By | Published: 1:17 am

Hyderabad: MA&UD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar on Friday directed municipal officials to expedite the slew of civic works that were launched by HMDA to clean-up the water body of dirt and hyacinth.

He inspected the civic works at Hussain Sagar on Friday urged officials to plant more trees across the bund and also develop upcoming islands at the lake into an attractive tourism hotspot.

He also asked the officials to immediately engage amphibious excavator and remove the dirt and other waste materials that release foul smell along the Necklace Road.

Kumar said Hussain Sagar must undergo a complete makeover so that right water balance was maintained throughout the year and quality of the water was improved and maintained properly around lake.

As part of the lake improvement project, construction and rehabilitation of sewerage facilities through STPs, lake and nala improvement works, slum development, public awareness and community participation and capacity building were taken up by HMDA.