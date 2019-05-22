Officials extend help to Orphan girl in Rajanna Sircilla

By | Published: 12:38 am

Rajanna- Sircilla: Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president, KT Rama Rao extended support to an orphan girl in Mustabad mandal. Maddikunta Rajitha became orphan after her parents father Ramulu and mother Kamalamma died. She has been staying in a bamboo hut as they do not have own a house.

Worried over the poor condition of the girl, a youth Raj Eluri alerted TRS leaders on his twitter account on Tuesday. Responding on the message, Rama Rao instructed Collector Venkatrama Reddy to admit the girl in government residential school and allocate double bedroom house in Mustabad if the family was eligible.

Based on Rama Rao’s instructions, Collector admitted the girl in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, Thangallapalli besides providing Rs 50,000 financial assistance.

DRO Kimya Naik and DEO Radhakishan handed over a cheque worth Rs 50,000 to the girl on Wednesday.

TRS working president thanked the Collector for making sure the girl would continue her education and also for financial assistance.

